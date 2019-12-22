 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: It’s Not Too Late to Get a Cooper Tire Winter Rebate; Stop at Kerle Tire Company for Details!

Sunday, December 22, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Kerle Tire Company in Clarion is offering a $50 Cooper Tire Winter Rebate.

COOPER EVOLUTION WINTER

COOPER EVOLUTION WINTER

Cooper Discoverer True North

Cooper Discoverer True North

COOPER DISCOVERER MS

COOPER DISCOVERER MS

Stop in at Kerle Tire Company to get your Cooper Winter Tires and a REBATE!

Kerle Tire Company is located at 1283 Mays Road, Clarion, Pa.

The sale runs until December 31, 2019.

For more information, visit Kerle Tire Company’s website here or call 814-226-6657.

Kerle Tire Company: your one-stop, on-the-spot tire headquarters for a complete line of quality tires!

 


Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2019 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.