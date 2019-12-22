Redbank Valley High School Students Wrap Up Week of Christmas Giving

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – It was a busy week at Redbank Valley High School as students were working diligently to bless dozens of families within the school district with food and gifts for the upcoming Christmas holiday.

Thirteen seniors in Redbank Valley’s Advanced Placement Government class carried out the fourth annual Christmas civic engagement project which seeks to locate families within the school district who are facing financial or medical issues this Christmas season.

The class took nominations from the community looking for families who could use the extra help, and after determining how many families that they wanted to help this season, set a fundraising goal with the hopes of being able to spend approximately $200.00 per child. It was then the responsibility of the students to secure the funds needed in just about a week’s time. In deciding to provide for four families with nine total children, the class began securing donations from classmates, teachers, family members, and local businesses.

When it was time to go shopping for the families, the class had brought in $2,595.00 which greatly exceeded their goal of $1,800.00.

After the class arranged a visit with the children and Santa Claus to help determine what gifts they would need to purchase, the students then secured all of the gifts, wrapped the gifts, and arranged to deliver or have the family pick up the gifts at their convenience.

Redbank Valley’s Broadcast Journalism class created a video documenting the day which you can see below.

While the AP Government class was hard at work making sure that hearts were full on Christmas morning with the excitement of gift giving, Redbank Valley’s National Honor Society chapter was ensuring that bellies would be full, as well as they provided full Christmas meals for local families.

National Honor Society students spoke to the entire student body about the project and sponsored a contest to see how many food items could be secured in each homeroom the week leading up to Christmas break. At the conclusion of the contest, there was enough food donations secured to provide meals to eighteen total families which were delivered to each family on Friday afternoon.

