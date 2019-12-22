Whitling-Led Mansfield Tops Clarion U. Women’s Basketball on Late Shot

MANSFIELD, Pa.- – Freshman Jasmine Perez drove through the lane and kicked it to an open sophomore Sydney Reed in the corner, who drilled the game-winning 3-pointer to lift the Mansfield University women’s basketball team to a 62-59 PSAC victory over Clarion University in the final game of 2019 on Saturday, Dec. 21 inside Decker Gymnasium.

(Photo of Mike Whitling, a Keystone graduate who is the head coach at Mansfield.)

The Mounties (3-8, 1-4 PSAC), under the direction of Keystone graduate Mike Whitling, led by as much as 17 midway through the third quarter until Clarion (2-9, 0-5 PSAC) closed the period on a 6-1 run to trim the deficit to 11. Clarion drilled a pair of free throws and a layup to open up the fourth and cut the lead to single-digits with 8:08 remaining. Freshman Jasmine Hilton netted a jumper at the 7:53 mark to extend the Mountie lead back to double-figures for the final time of the game.

Clarion trimmed the deficit to two scores three times over the next five minutes before back-to-back 3-pointers by Celeste Ryman tied the game at 57 with 1:12 to go. Both teams traded baskets to set up Reed’s trifecta with three seconds remaining, sealing the Mountaineer victory.

Olivia Boocks had a last-second shot for the Golden Eagles that was off the mark.

Yndiah Bobo led the Golden Eagles with 13 points with Ryman and Boocks each scoring 11.

Clarion controlled the battle of the boards, outrebounding Mansfield 46-32, with Jada Smith pulling down a game-high 15 caroms. Yasmin Lewis also finished with double-digit rebounds, recording 10.

Perez netted 15 points, dished out five helpers and pulled in six rebounds. Hilton scored a game-high 19 points on 9-of-18 shooting while adding four rebounds. Reed scored all nine of her points from behind the arch and senior Paige Whitfield contributed 10 points, five rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

