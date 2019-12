Your daily sports update.

(Photo courtesy of Pittsburgh Steelers)

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ playoff hopes went from the right hand of Devlin “Duck” Hodges, off the hands of James Washington and through the hands of JuJu Smith-Schuster in the final minute at MetLife Stadium.

Lamar Jackson has the Baltimore Ravens soaring to new heights.

he injury-ravaged Pittsburgh Steelers season saw another spate of injuries to significant players Sunday.

A laugher became a thriller for the Miami Dolphins, and they needed overtime to beat the Cincinnati Bengals.

A half hour after the Pittsburgh Steelers loss to the New York Jets ended on Sunday, JuJu Smith-Schuster sat at his locker in full uniform sans helmet.

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.