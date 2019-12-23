A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 28. Calm wind.

Tuesday – Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 42. Calm wind.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Calm wind.

Christmas Day – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Calm wind.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thursday – Cloudy, with a high near 48.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Cloudy, with a high near 47.

Friday Night – Cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

