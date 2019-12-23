Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission Offers Wide Variety of Services to Local Community
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) is the designated Single County Authority (SCA) for drug and alcohol services in Armstrong, Indiana, and Clarion Counties….But, what exactly does that mean?
As the designated SCA for drug and alcohol services, AICDAC receives, administers, and allocates state and federal drug and alcohol funds targeted for the three-county area.
The commission is also responsible for assessing needs, planning, developing, and coordinating programming to meet drug and alcohol service needs, as well as monitoring and reviewing the outcome of the interventions.
It’s a big role to fill, especially during a major statewide opioid crisis, with rising methamphetamine trends in the local region, as well.
However, AICDAC has a wide range of services available to fill this role, ranging from prevention programs and case management to an addiction recovery outreach team.
Prevention Programs
AICDAC sponsors various prevention programs throughout the three-county area.
They organize the following school-based prevention programs:
Too Good For Drugs (TGFD): This is a school-based prevention program designed to reduce the intention to use alcohol, tobacco, and illegal drugs in elementary, middle, and high school students.
Class Action Curriculum (CAC): Designed by Project Northland, the program aims to delay the onset of alcohol use, reduce use among youths who have already tried alcohol, and limit the number of alcohol-related problems experienced by young drinkers. Students in grades 9-12 work in groups on case studies focusing on underage drinking-related behaviors.
Student Assistance Program: In Pennsylvania, Student Assistance Programs (SAP) use a team of individuals who are specially SAP trained to help students in need of services.
AICDAC employs an Drug and Alcohol Liaison to the SAP Teams in Clarion County Schools. The liaison identifies possible drug and alcohol related concerns and attends SAP meetings. The liaison assists with everything from conducting interviews, gathering information, and providing crisis assistance/intervention and management to students and faculty to completing drug and alcohol assessments in the school setting or assisting in making arrangements for assessments to be completed at a licensed drug and alcohol facility. They can also assist with funding and arrangements for students to attend treatment.
Students can be referred to an assessment by teachers, administrators, or parents, and can receive a range of assistance not only for the students who are dealing with substance use issues of their own but also for those dealing with substance use issues with their family members.
All of the services provided through SAP are provided without charge, regardless of an insurance the individuals involved have or do not have available.
Tobacco Prevention Programs: Along with drug and alcohol prevention, AICDAC also has a number of tobacco prevention programs ranging from programs for younger children, such as Why Animals Don’t Smoke, to teen programs like Teens Against Tobacco Use (TATU), and even workplace cessation programming.
Other Prevention Programs: Another of the organization’s other prevention programs the SummerFESTT (Families Enjoying Safe Times Together).
AICDAC also attends a number of local health fairs with workplace presentations available and offers training programs and seminars about drug trends.
Screening/Assessment
Clients with confirmed or suspected substance abuse disorder who live in the three county area can contact AICDAC for a screening and assessment to determine their recommended Level of Care for treatment and a referral to the appropriate treatment facility, coordinated by a Case Manager, which will assist the individual in starting treatment.
In Clarion County, those seeking assistance are asked to contact AICDAC at 814-226-6350.
Case Coordination Services
Case Coordination Services – which assist individuals in identifying non-treatment needs, developing/expanding their current skills, and increasing supports necessary for their recovery needs – are available to all individuals who are experiencing problems related to alcohol and/or other drugs.
Case Managers are available to help individuals handle addiction issues, make and meet goals, and find
resources to help with a range of needs, including those associated with education/vocation, employment, physical health, emotional/mental health, family/social issues, living arrangements/housing, transportation, legal status, life skills, and even basic need, such as food and clothing.
Case managers also assist clients in accessing available funding sources for treatment.
Recovery Support Services
Certified Recovery Specialists (CRS) work with the Case Managers to assist individuals throughout the recovery process, helping to develop a Personal Recovery Plan, introducing and engaging recoverees in the recovery community, and providing support and advocacy before, during, and after treatment.
CRS staff work with individuals to find a pathway to recovery and help to bridge the gap between the individual’s needs and available resources.
CRS staff are available not only to help with individuals recovery needs, but also with the most basic need of someone to talk to. As people in recovery, CRS staff have been through the process and can provide support and hope that recovery is possible.
Individuals seeking assistance or support can reach AICDAC CRS staff 24 hours per day, seven days per week, by calling 814-226-7223.
Addiction Recovery Mobile Outreach Team
The Addiction Recovery Mobile Outreach Team (ARMOT) program is a collaboration between AICDAC, Clarion Hospital, Armstrong County Memorial Hospital, and Indiana Regional Hospital, which is intended to enhance rural physical and behavioral health care service delivery.
Two Case Managers and one CRS are available to meet with recoveries who become patients of their local emergency department, hospital acute care wing, behavioral health unit, or present to their medical practitioner with substance use disorders which aggravate their physical health.
The ARMOT program helps patients by screening them for substance use disorders at the hospital point of entry, referring those with substance use disorders for drug and alcohol assessment and support services, and increasing the number of patients who are transferred from the hospital setting directly into treatment programs.
The program also educates hospital staff on substance use disorders and works to reduce ER visits, hospitalizations, and inpatient stays for patients, while also assisting those with substance use disorders to bridge the gap between behavioral health and physical health services.
Clarion County Treatment Court Program
Created as an alternative sentencing tool, the Treatment Court program identifies offenders for whom a restrictive intermediate punishment sentence combined with drug and alcohol treatment may be more appropriate and effective than incarceration.
Eligible individuals are identified and interviewed by the Clarion County Probation Department and must have an initial drug and alcohol assessment conducted by a Case Manager through AICDAC to determine the most appropriate level of care for drug and alcohol treatment. The Case Manager then forwards the recommendation to the Clarion County Treatment Court team.
While AICDAC makes a recommendation, the judge makes the ultimate decision to sentence the offender the program or not. If sentenced to the program, the individual will go directly to the level of care which was recommended for drug and alcohol treatment.
Treatment
AICDAC contracts with every level of care available to consumers, including outpatient, intensive outpatient, partial hospitalization, halfway house, non-hospital based residential treatment and detoxification, methadone maintenance, EIOP treatment, and hospital-based residential treatment and detoxification.
Free Naloxone (Narcan) Kits
Naloxone, a medication that can reverse an overdose caused by an opioid drug such as heroin or prescription pain medication, is available free through AICDAC.
Naloxone training is important for individuals at risk of an opioid overdose and for staff of agencies and businesses that work with individuals who are at risk. It is recommended for anyone who might be present at the scene of an overdose as it could save a life. The brief training teaches how to identify symptoms of an overdose, what to do, and what to avoid when someone overdoses.
To receive a free Naloxone kit, call the AICDAC office at 814-226-6350 to schedule an appointment with a Case Manager or CRS to complete the training or visit www.pavtn.net/media/20734/story.html to complete the training online and bring a copy of the training certificate to the Clarion AICDAC office at 1350 E. Main Street, Suite 30, Clarion, Pa.
Recovery Life Skills Support Group
A support group is open to those in recovery, as well as family and friends of those in recovery, every Tuesday at the Clarion Public Library from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
