Béla Andras Claire Jobb, age 21 of Main St. Strattanville, PA. died December 21, 2019 as a result of an automoble accident.

Born in Clarion, PA on December 25, 1997, he was the son of Andras Josef Jobb and Jenniffer Ashbaugh who both survive.

Arrangement are incomplete and will be anounced at a later date.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

