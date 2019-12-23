Betty L. Gratkowski, age 69, of Oil City, went to be with our Lord, peacefully surrounded by family, on December 21, 2019, at her residence.

Born August 14, 1950, in Nunda, NY, she was a daughter of the late Howard Sr. and Bertha Engels Blake.

Betty loved spending time with her Love, her children, her great grandchildren, and her sister, Audrey. They were all very special to her. She also enjoyed planting flowers, redecorating her home, and making herself look beautiful.

Surviving is a very special man, the love of her life, who always called her “Chief,” Charles “Charlie” Brant, whom she spent many wonderful years with.

Also surviving are daughter, Betty Fleming, and her husband Ron “Ronnie” of Oil City, and their children, Pamela Fleming and her child Parker; Brian Fleming and his children Brycen, Westyn, and Evelynn; and Georgia Kline and her daughter Breezann.

And Betty’s son, Michael Redmond, and Kathy of Emlenton, and daughter Cheyenne Redmond, and daughter Aurora.

And Betty’s daughter, Jaunita Redmond of Mercer, and her daughter Kristina Miller of AZ, and children Isis, Caidyn, Nova, Trexler, and Aric; and Jaunita’s son, Todd Kougher of Mercer.

Additional survivors are five sisters and one brother, Audrey Ealy, Patricia Davis, Viola Miller, Ruthie Skeleton, Dorothy Thompson, and Howard Blake, Jr.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by, brothers, Victor Blake Sr. and Edward Blake, sister-in-law, Marge Blake, sister, Sarah Blake, grandson, Charles R. Fleming, and grandson-in-law, Robert “Bob” Miller.

Friends may call at the Morrison Funeral Home on Monday, December 23, from noon to 3 pm, with funeral services following at 3 pm, with Rev. Mark E. Rusnak, chaplain of AseraCare officiating.

Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery of Pleasantville.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to AreraCare: Pastor Mark, Ashley, Kim, and Sandy for the loving care they gave to Betty and the CRI Workers.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

