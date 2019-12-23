 

Featured Local Event

Brian Allen Named District Executive for PennDOT Engineering District 10

Monday, December 23, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

Allen, Brian NINDIANA, Pa. – Brian N. Allen, P.E., has been appointed the District Executive for the western region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

As District Executive, Allen is responsible for overseeing all functions in PennDOT District 10, which serves Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson Counties.

Allen, a Penn State University graduate, has been with PennDOT’s District 10 for 28 years, where he has held various positions. He most recently served as Assistant District Executive for Maintenance and previously, Assistant District Executive for Design.

Allen currently resides in Brush Valley with his wife, Julie. He has two sons, one an engineer and the other a student at Penn State University.

Allen succeeds Joseph P. Dubovi, III of Johnstown. Dubovi retired from the position this month after 35 years with the department.

“PennDOT is truly grateful to Mr. Dubovi for his service to the department, and his leadership in District 10,” said PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration George McAuley. “We wish Joe the best in his retirement.”


Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

