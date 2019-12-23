Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Spiced Rum-Nut Brittle

This recipe makes excellent Christmas gifts!

Spiced Rum-Nut Brittle

Ingredients

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup light corn syrup

1/2 cup chopped cashews

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1 teaspoon butter

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/8 teaspoon salt

Pinch ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon rum extract

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

~Butter a 15x10x1-in. pan; set aside.

~In a 2-qt. microwave-safe bowl, combine sugar and corn syrup. Microwave, uncovered, on high for three minutes; stir. Microwave 2-1/2 minutes longer. Stir in the cashews, pecans, butter, cinnamon, cayenne, salt, and nutmeg.

~Microwave, uncovered, on high for two minutes or until mixture turns a light amber color (mixture will be very hot). Quickly stir in baking soda and extracts until light and foamy. Immediately pour into prepared pan; spread with a metal spatula. Cool completely. Break into pieces; store in an airtight container.

