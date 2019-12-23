 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Spiced Rum-Nut Brittle

Monday, December 23, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

This recipe makes excellent Christmas gifts!

Spiced Rum-Nut Brittle

Ingredients

1 cup sugar
1/2 cup light corn syrup
1/2 cup chopped cashews
1/2 cup chopped pecans
1 teaspoon butter
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/8 teaspoon salt
Pinch ground nutmeg
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon rum extract
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

~Butter a 15x10x1-in. pan; set aside.

~In a 2-qt. microwave-safe bowl, combine sugar and corn syrup. Microwave, uncovered, on high for three minutes; stir. Microwave 2-1/2 minutes longer. Stir in the cashews, pecans, butter, cinnamon, cayenne, salt, and nutmeg.

~Microwave, uncovered, on high for two minutes or until mixture turns a light amber color (mixture will be very hot). Quickly stir in baking soda and extracts until light and foamy. Immediately pour into prepared pan; spread with a metal spatula. Cool completely. Break into pieces; store in an airtight container.


