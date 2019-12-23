Clarion Man Who Repeatedly Punched Woman in the Face Sentenced to Time Served

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man who repeatedly punched a woman in the face was sentenced to time served.

President Judge James Arner sentenced 54-year-old David Mark Rush on Wednesday, December 18, to a minimum of 42 days to a maximum of two years less one day in the Clarion County Jail on one second-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault.

Rush was given credit for 42 days time served and was granted immediate parole.

He was also ordered to pay $506.65 in restitution to the victim, to have no further contact with the victim, to undergo domestic violence counseling, and to complete 50 hours of community service.

Rush pleaded guilty to the above count on November 20, 2019, in the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

As a result of the plea agreement, one summary count of harassment was dismissed.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, at a location on Robinwood Drive in Clarion Township, David Rush and a known female were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical.

During the altercation, the woman allegedly shoved Rush and Rush allegedly punched the woman in the face several times.

The complaint notes the woman suffered injuries to her face and head, including a cut above her right eye that was bleeding, as well as visible bruising to the left side of her face.

Rush was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14.

