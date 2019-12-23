Featured Local Job: Mulitple Positions Farmers National Bank

Farmers National Bank is accepting applications for multiple positions.

Senior Credit Analyst

SUMMARY

The Senior Credit Analyst provides expert support to the Bank’s lending function along with facilitating key loan portfolio management objectives. This position performs highly technical credit and financial statement analysis utilized in the underwriting of new commercial loan requests, renewals of open-end commercial lines of credit, and ongoing financial reviews for the Bank’s most complex customer relationships.

This position also advises the Senior Credit Officer in the use of Joint Credit Officer Loan Authority. The Senior Credit Analyst may also be granted a certain level of Joint Credit Officer Loan Authority from the Board of Directors. This position also offers expert advice and guidance to the documentation and credit services area within the Corporate Banking Department.

A secondary function of this position is to perform various loan portfolio management processes including preparation of the Bank’s ALLL, monthly Board of Director loan information reports, classified loan administration, various concentration and stress test analysis, along with other necessary portfolio management directives.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Baccalaureate Degree in Business/Finance/Accounting

5 years of bank credit analyst experience

Excellent proficiency with computers and office software

Excellent analytical and problem solving abilities

Strong verbal communication and business/technical writing skills

High degree of initiative

Must be well organized and able to handle multiple projects and tight deadlines

PHYSICAL DEMANDS

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this position, the employee is regularly required to see and adjust visual focus, to use hands to handle objects and/or tools, to sit, to stand, to talk and to hear. The employee is occasionally required to walk and lift up to 15 pounds.

Part Time Teller

Part Time

Location: Knox

The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton is seeking a Part-Time Teller.

SUMMARY

Provides exceptional customer service. Represents the bank to customers through accurately and efficiently processing a variety of transactions. Expands existing and develops new customer relationships by cross-selling and referring bank products and services. Utilizes sales and referral skills to ensure customers’ needs are met. Provides assistance and responds to customer questions and concerns.

JOB DUTIES

Provides excellent customer service, which includes the prompt acknowledgment of customers and maintaining a friendly and courteous disposition; ensures that customers are satisfied with all transaction requests; maintains a professional image.

Completes customer transactions including cashing checks, receiving deposits, distributing withdrawals, processing transfers, accepting loan payments, redeeming savings bonds, and cashier’s checks, completing stop payments, etc.

Initiates discussion to determine customer needs; explains the features and benefits of various types of products and services.

Expands customer relationships by suggesting and selling additional products and services based on customers’ needs through a variety of cross-selling techniques; refers customers to appropriate staff when necessary.

Promotes the sales and service culture in conjunction with corporate objectives; actively participates and provides input in weekly sales meetings.

Achieves and/or exceeds established performance and personal production goals.

Meets and/or exceeds required referrals of Farmers National Financial Services investment products and services.

Complies with all regulatory and bank policies and procedures; completes all required training and demonstrates acquired learning by consistently achieving required test scores.

Maintains thorough knowledge of the features and benefits of all retail banking products and services; demonstrates acquired knowledge by consistently achieving required test scores.

Adheres to all operational policies and procedures.

Responds to questions from customers regarding retail bank products and services; receives and resolves routine customer issues; researches customer inquiries.

Balances teller drawer daily; balances ATM as needed; balances and verifies vault as needed.

Provide assistance as needed to Head Teller and CSR; perform Head Teller and CSR duties as required.

Participates in and promotes a teamwork atmosphere in the branch.

Participates in community activities as needed to generate visibility and contact for the bank.

Promotes the vision of Farmers National Bank.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Part Time Teller

Part Time

Location: East Brady

The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton is seeking a Part-Time Teller.

