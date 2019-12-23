Hearing for Local Man Accused of Child Neglect Continued

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A plea hearing for a local man facing charges related to an incident in which his three-year-old son was found wandering, wearing nothing but underwear, was continued in court.

A plea hearing for 31-year-old Brock Alan Simpson, of East Brady, was continued on Wednesday, December 18, and is scheduled to resume at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8.

Simpson faces one first-degree misdemeanor count of Endangering Welfare of Children.

He remains free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred in May of this year.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 3:42 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, Sergeant Clark, of the New Bethlehem Police Department, was contacted by a concerned citizen passing by on Third Street in East Brady stating that there was a small child walking naked, without supervision, near the Kelly’s Way and Third Street.

Sergeant Clark traveled to the location and noticed a small child with just underwear and plastic boots on walking with a known man.

The complaint notes the child attempted to run onto the side road to the police vehicle. Sergeant Clark asked the known man if it was his child, and he said no and explained he found the child walking down the sidewalk without supervision and without clothing. The man said a bus driver had stopped and identified the child and where he lived, and they were walking to his residence.

According to the complaint, the child’s teeth were chattering due to the cold weather and having no clothing on. Sergeant Clark then took the child to the residence, located on Kelly’s Way, and made contact with the father, identified as Brock Simpson.

Simpson allegedly stated that he was in another room and did not notice that his three-year-old son was gone until he came out. Simpson said he had exited the back door.

The complaint notes that Simpson’s wife had arrived at the residence and said she went to pick their oldest child up at the bus stop and when she left, she shut the door behind her and told the younger child that she would be right back.

Sergeant Clark contacted Children and Youth Services, and caseworkers opened a case and interviewed Simpson and his wife.

The charge was filed against Simpson in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Thursday, May 16.

