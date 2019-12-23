Mr. John Paul Atkinson, 91, of Titusville, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Crawford County Care Home.

He was born and raised in Cherrytree Township on December 20, 1928 to the late Floyed A. and Alma N. Spence Atkinson.

John was a veteran of the United States Army; having served as a medic from 1948 to his honorable discharge in 1951.

He married Lillian S. Rouse on December 4, 1950 in San Antonio, TX. She preceded him in death on April 11, 2002.

John worked as a dairy hauler for the Titusville Dairy from 1959 to 1964. He was then a self-employed dairy hauler until 1981, at which time he returned to the Titusville Dairy until his retirement on September 25, 1990. Later in his retirement he was employed as a maintenance man for the Titusville Briarwood Manor until 2009.

He was a former member of the Rometown Community Church, Breedtown Baptist Church, and Titusville First Presbyterian Church.

John was a member of the Cleo J. Ross American Legion Post 368 and the Bruce Shorts VFW Post 5958.

He enjoyed softball, bowling, hunting, and stock car racing with his grandsons and great grandson.

John is survived by a son, John P. Atkinson, Jr. and wife Vicki of Oil City; five grandchildren, David L. Atkinson and wife Marsha of Meadville, Clancy J. Atkinson and wife Amy of Sharon, Joseph P. Atkinson of Hamlin, NY, Brad A. Atkinson of Erie, and Holly M. Atkinson of Townville; five great grandchildren, Shelly L. Cadle and husband Nelson, David A. Atkinson and wife Alyssa, and Liam, Sam, and Claire Atkinson; and fiancé, Barbara Brown of Titusville.

He was preceded in death by a son, Mikeral D. Atkinson; a brother, Raymond Atkinson; and three sisters, Melba Adams, Jean Wolfe, and Betty Horner.

Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354, on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 1 PM with Pastor Tim Harger officiating.

Inurnment will be in Cherrytree Cemetery.

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.