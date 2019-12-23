Margaret A. Myers, 95, of Pittsburgh, formally of Polk, passed away on December 21st, 2019 in Fair Oaks of Pittsburgh.

Born August 1, 1924 in Franklin, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd H. and Izetta (Eckelberger) Pyle.

Before retiring in 1985, Margaret was the Director of Nursing at Polk Center.

A love for the Lord, Margaret was an active member of Polk Presbyterian Church where she was a former treasurer and sang in the church choir. She was also a member of Polk Quilters, PA Association of Retired State Employees (PARSE) and she belonged to the RSVP group. In her spare time, Margaret enjoyed playing cards and games and found joy in traveling.

Her family commented they will always cherish her paintings and quilts and that Margaret loved her family and was always there for them.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Michele Tripodi ( husband, Anthony) of Pittsburgh, PA; her step-daughter, Sr. Phyllis McCracken of Erie, PA; her three sisters, Martha Pyle of Torrington, WY, Patricia Cramer of Santa Fe Springs, CA, Sandra Firster (husband, Ted) of Torrington, WY; her sister-in law, Ceceilia Pyle of Franklin, PA; her four grandchildren, Stephanie Lee (husband, Jimmy) of Franklin, PA, Craig Tarr (wife, Michelle) of Erie, PA, Curt Tarr (wife, Lisa) of Franklin, PA and Julie Conway (husband, Steve) of Pleasantville, PA; her eight great grandchildren, Olivia, Sophia, Rook, Samuel, Matthew, Benjamin, Kyle and Bradley and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her first husband, Herbert A. Tarr, her second husband, Gerald Dean Myers; her son, Michael A. Tarr; her daughter-in-law, Carol A. Tarr; her brother, Lloyd H. Pyle; and her two sisters, Nancy Smith and Lois Blair.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Funeral services for Margaret will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019, following visitation at 4:30 p.m. at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc.

Margaret will be laid to rest in the Old Sandy Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Margaret’s honor to Polk Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1027, Polk, PA 16342 or Polk Quilters, c/o Polk United Methodist, P.O. Box 1021, Polk PA 16342.

To send flowers, cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

