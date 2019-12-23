Emergency Crews Respond to Crash in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township on Saturday afternoon.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, they received a call reporting a one-vehicle crash near the 63 mile marker on I-80 westbound around 1:35 p.m. on Saturday, December 21.

Clarion Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

No injuries were reported, and the scene was cleared around 2:46 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.