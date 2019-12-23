 

Featured Local Event

Emergency Crews Respond to Crash in Clarion Township

Monday, December 23, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

1D4A8862CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township on Saturday afternoon.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, they received a call reporting a one-vehicle crash near the 63 mile marker on I-80 westbound around 1:35 p.m. on Saturday, December 21.

Clarion Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

No injuries were reported, and the scene was cleared around 2:46 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.


