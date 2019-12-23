 

Route 28 Reopens Following Tractor-Trailer, PennDOT Truck Collision

Monday, December 23, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

1D4A8886MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Both lanes of State Route 28 in Mahoning Township were reopened on Sunday afternoon following a lane closure earlier in the day due to a tractor-trailer and PennDOT truck crash.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

According to a representative of Armstrong County 9-1-1, they received a call reporting a crash on a bend along State Route 28 just south of Distant in Mahoning Township around 12:41 p.m. on Sunday, December 22.

The crash involved a tractor-trailer and a PennDOT crew cab.

1D4A8898

Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Kittanning-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

Specific details on the accident have not been released; however, it appeared that the tractor-trailer sustained heavy damage and the crew cab was moderately damaged.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

One lane of State Route 28 was closed for clean-up following the crash. The scene was cleared around 4:31 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

1D4A8903

1D4A8889

1D4A8901


