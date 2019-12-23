Seneca Woodworking Brings Manufacturing to Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Seneca Woodworking has set up a manufacturing business in Clarion Borough.

Founded by Ron and Ryan Wenner (father and son) in Seneca in 2011, Seneca Woodworking started when Ron invented a product that he realized could be marketable.

“He’s an engineer and tooling manager who did woodworking as a hobby, and he found a way to improve on one of the tools he was using,” Ryan Wenner told exploreClarion.com.

Ryan, a graduate of Cranberry Area High School, who went on to attend Clarion University, has a history of entrepreneurial ventures. Starting as far back as the fourth grade, he went to a local store and bought candy to bring to school and sell to classmates.

He immediately recognized that the product his father created was something that could be marketed.

They started by having a local machine shop make the products, and in 2012, Ryan set up a website and marketed them online. Soon, they developed additional products, mainly accessories for high end German brand of power tool called Festool, and the business began to grow.

However, between the equipment in his father’s garage in Seneca, the equipment in his dining room in his Clarion apartment, and his inventory taking up a spare bedroom, the business began to outgrow being a home business.

“There were some growing pains along the way,” he noted.

At the same time, the cost and the turnaround time on having machine shops make their products was also becoming an issue.

“If we had a big dealer come on and order a hundred of something, that would be our whole inventory, and then we would have to wait a month or two to be restocked,” he explained.

That was when he decided to look into getting their own equipment and their own space. Ryan began looking for commercial space and in 2016 found an office location on Grand Avenue in Clarion. They were then able to begin renting the attached warehouse space and start getting equipment.

“Then, I had to learn how to run it.”

With time, and the help of YouTube tutorials, he became proficient in running the machinery, and even added more employees.

Currently, they have one full-time employee and one part-time employee, but they plan to continue to grow and add more employees in the none-too-distant future.

“We’re hoping to bring more people on in the coming year.”

According to Wenner, while there are some fabrication operations in Clarion Borough, as far as he knows, they are currently the only company doing direct manufacturing in the borough at the moment.

“There’s really something to be said for that. There’s really not a lot of push to bring manufacturing business back to town like this, but I really appreciate what they have going on with the Glassworks across the road here. I think that’ll be an exciting thing.”

Wenner, who said he initially thought he wanted to “get out of small town USA,” later realized that an area like this is exactly what his business needed.

“I was looking at commercial spaces in the Pittsburgh area because I was active in networking in the Pittsburgh start-up community and attended a lot of functions there. But, I realized while there’s talent down there, we didn’t really need access to that particular pool of talent, and the rent is better here, plus, with the proximity to Interstate 80, it’s a good area to ship from.”

While Seneca Woodworking is a local company, their products aren’t something you’ll probably find in any local stores.

“I don’t know if I’ve sold any in Venango or Clarion Counties, just because it’s not the type of market that’s here. But with the power of e-commerce and the global business environment that we’re in now, we’re able to sell internationally, while tucked away here in Clarion, Pa.”

From its humble beginnings in his apartment, Seneca Woodworking has grown and currently ships products throughout the U.S. and to 70 countries worldwide.

“We market a lot in the U.S. but not a lot outside the country yet. However, word of mouth outside the country has spread, and we’ve shipped to a lot of places.”

What made his business possible is a “new industrial revolution,” that many people aren’t even aware of, according to Wenner.

“The tools of manufacturing can be in your dining room. You can go buy a $500.00 3D printer and manufacture products you can sell on eBay or an e-commerce store and make a viable business out of it. A lot of people have done that kind of thing.”

Those with an idea or an interest in manufacturing products also have more educational programs available in school than before, from classes on 3D printing to training on C&C machines, as well as access to a huge amount of resources via the internet, Wenner noted.

“I started out with just curiosity and YouTube. A lot of people joke about the YouTube education, but it’s a real thing.”

While Seneca Woodworking has been and continues to be successful, with ongoing growth, Wenner isn’t stopping there.

“I want to help bring business to the area.”

He has begun working with people in local high school programs, as well as with people at Clarion University, offering his knowledge and experience while also seeking opportunities to offer internships and to grow jobs for new graduates.

He has also been networking with the entrepreneurial community outside of the area, particularly within the Pittsburgh start-up community.

“There can be big benefits to launching or moving a business to a small town like Clarion.

“We’re not unique or a product of luck. This model of local manufacturing, job creation, and domestic and international sales can be repeated! Part of our mission is to help grow the local economy. I keep seeing news of ‘doom and gloom’ in the local economy.”

Wenner is optimistic about Clarion’s economy and the job outlook for the area. He believes that Clarion has real potential.

“It seems like every few weeks another local business is closing, and while the current reality isn’t great, I’m optimistic about the future of the manufacturing economy and job creation in Clarion.

“I think there’s a lot of ways that we can help the community, and help bring manufacturing back to the area. I’m excited about the potential here. There’s inexpensive real estate, and there are people here, with the high school programs and the university, that have the skills and the aptitude and are ready to work.”

