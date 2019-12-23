Planning Commission OKs Expansion of Student Housing Parking, PA American Lift Station Changes

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Planning Commission approved seven development applications at its December meeting held at Zack’s local farm to table restaurant in New Bethlehem.

(Photo courtesy Clarion University.)

PA American Water received approval for modifications for Riverhill lift station upgrades. PA American will construct a new 274 square-foot generator/control building at their existing Riverhill’s station and relocate their existing generator. Upon completed construction of the items, the old existing lift station will be demolished and removed. The Clarion County Conservation District earlier approved the Stormwater management and erosion and sedimentation control plans.

Pennsylvania American Water also proposed construction of a new generator/control building with an additional sewage lift station and valve/meter vault when within the right easement boundary on the John R. Slagle, et. Ux. Parcel in Elk Township. The request included released for minimum 40 foot side setback and 40 foot rear setback distance requirements. The commission granted preliminary approval.

Dalk Land L.P., owner of Alpha Student Housing on East Main Street in Clarion, received preliminary approval to expand its parking lot. The proposed parking lot expansion will construct 45 new parking spaces 9’ x 18’ in size complying with Clarion Borough zoning requirements. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has approved the highway occupancy permit to lower the installation of the proposed stormwater facility to the existing drainage culvert that crosses beneath State Route 322. The property has many owners and names over the years, going back to Jefferson and McKean in the 1960’s.

The Leatherwood Presbyterian Cemetery Association received preliminary and final approval in Porter Township for a minor subdivision. The association will subdivide a .42 acre parcel of land off of the north side of their existing 4.62-acre parcel. The proposed subdivided parcel will be combined with other property owned by the Leatherwood Church.

Fred L Burns, Inc. received preliminary approval for a land development application related to a 6,000 square-foot storage building in Paint Township. The storage building would be constructed of a new 6,000 square-foot storage building in Paint Township.

Walmart Real Estate Business trust and Walmart Supercenter 2540 in Monroe Township received final approval for electric vehicle charging stations. The work includes four design charging spaces at the location of 10 existing parking spaces at the north end of the existing Walmart parking lot. Also included is the approval 750 KVA transformer, four electric dispensers, and various other small components. Several modifications were also approved in the request.

John D. and Dana M. Altman also received final modification approvals related to communication towers in Ashland Township.

Attending the meeting were Keith Decker (Beaver Township); Angela Burtner (Brady Township); Fred Anderson (Redbank Township); Joseph A. Burns Jr. (Paint Township); Eugene E. Metcalf (Piney Township); Roger M. Nulph (New Bethlehem); and Tom J. Spence (Elk Township).

