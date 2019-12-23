Rose Marie Serventi Montali, 87, of Maysville (Kiski Township), passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Quality Life Services, in Apollo.

She was born Friday, June 10, 1932, in Sarah Furnace, Pa., in Clarion County, daughter of the late Angelo and Ida Del Santi Serventi.

She enjoyed polka music, dancing, playing cards, cooking, baking and especially time spent with her family. She was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, in Avonmore.

She is survived by a daughter, Elaine Schultz and her husband, Matthew “Chuck”, of Vandergrift; a son, Ronald Montali (Tammy), of Springdale; three grandchildren, Gina Artman and her husband, Jason, of Vandergrift, Leigh Anne Shull and her husband, Ian, of Pittsburgh, and Maria Clemens and her husband, John, of Maysville; six great-grandchildren, Evan and Jillian Artman, Leo Matthew Shull and John Preston, Nolan and Mac Clemens, her longtime companion, Frank Gaito; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Mario Michael Montali, in 1986; five sisters, Mary Brewer, Rena Pacy, Alda Bernini, Ernestina Pacy and Louise Bottali; and two brothers, Primo Serventi and Bruno Serventi.

Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home LTD. KELLY L., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, 505 Cambria Ave., Avonmore, with Father John Harrold as celebrant.

Interment will be held at Westview Cemetery, in Avonmore.

At her request, memorial contributions can be made in her memory to Catholic Charities Diocese of Greensburg, 711 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601.

