Ruth Ann McGinnis Davis, 77, of Emlenton, passed away Saturday evening, December 21, 2019 at the Caring Place in Franklin following a brief illness.

Ruth Ann was born in Oil City on April 9, 1942. She was the daughter of the late Andrew and Vera Latchaw McGinnis.

She was graduate of Emlenton High School. She had been employed as a bookkeeper at her husband’s business, C&J Hardwoods in Emlenton.

Ruth Ann was married in Mercer on October 14, 1977 to James C. Davis II. He preceded her in death on May 22, 2017.

Surviving are two sons, Greg O’Brien and his wife, Lori and David O’Brien and his fiancé, Amy; four grandsons, a great grandson; a brother, Paul McGinnis, as well as a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald McGinnis.

Private interment will take place today in Crawford Memorial Cemetery in Emlenton.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Caring Place, 103 N 13th St, Franklin, PA 16323.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home Inc., Emlenton.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

