Shannon Lynn Peterson, 34, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 19, 2019 surrounded by her family at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Born in Franklin on May 28, 1985 she was the daughter of Erma Jean Peterson and Tom Kase.

Shannon was a 2004 graduate of Franklin High School and also attended Vo Tech for the home health program. She has worked the last 10 years at Polk Center as an RSA. She truly loved her job and being able to help and care for the residents at Polk Center.

Shannon was a proud and adoring mother. She loved to spend time with her kids and do everything she possibly could for them. She will always be remembered for putting others first. She loved shopping and was an extreme “Couponer.”

Shannon had a great sense of humor and loved to tell jokes. She was a four season flip flop wearer, no matter what the weather.

Shannon had a lot of obstacles in her life but was very strong willed and was able to overcome them.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her companion of 20 years, Gary Sanford; three children, Alexandra, Chase and Aleigha; an aunt, Judy Gough and her husband Harry of Franklin; three brothers, Darryl Ferry Jr. of Seagertown, Scotty Peterson of Oil City, and Darrin Holiday of Pittsburgh; a sister, Sadie Mietus of Camp Lejeune, NC; two half-brothers, Robbie Kase of Oil City, Tom Kase Jr. of Aliquippa, and her best friends and cousins, Colleen Peterson and Lindsey Dechant.

Additionally surviving are numerous aunts and uncles and two nieces, Hayleigh and Cyerria.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Ralph and Alberta Peterson and her father in law, Donald Sanford.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 3:00 – 7:00 P.M. Thursday.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Jason Peterson of Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church, officiating.

Interment will be made at Franklin Cemetery.

Online condolences and flowers may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

