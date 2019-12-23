 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: Don’t Forget the Batteries! Merry Christmas from Riverhill Battery Warehouse.

Monday, December 23, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Explore Clarion

battery christmas Merry Christmas From The Riverhill Battery Warehouse.

When it comes to batteries for Christmas toys, don’t disappoint the girls and boys. Toy car for the children? A toy mouse for the cat? Here at the Warehouse we have a battery for that!

Riverhill Battery Warehouse is your one stop shop for all your Christmas needs! Whether its for toys for the kids, or for a loved one whose car just wont start, Riverhill Battery Warehouse has the battery for you!

DuracellBatteries

We stock long lasting Energizer industrials and we also have the world’s LONGEST lasting battery in the Energizer Lithium. The Battery you need can be found at Riverhill Battery Warehouse!

Merry Christmas from the staff of Riverhill Battery Warehouse.

Riverhill Battery Warehouse is located at 11041 US-322, Shippenville, PA 16254.

For more information, visit TheBatteryHouse.com.


Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2019 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.