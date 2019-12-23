State, Local Officials Urge Patience as Investigation into Teens Who Abused Injured Deer Continues

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – State and local officials are continuing to urge the public to have patience as they continue their investigation into a video of two Brookville teenagers allegedly shown abusing an injured deer.

“(We’re) just waiting to see what the game commission does with the charges. I’m sure that will be coming out soon,” Brookville Borough Solicitor Jim Dennison told exploreClarion.com.

“I know they (the district attorney and the game commission) are working on it. It’s going to take some time make sure they get that right. I know people are impatient, but they’re just doing their job and I’m sure they’ll get it right.”

Dennison noted that while the video is “out there,” officials need to confirm where the incident occurred.

“They have to verify that,” he stated.

He also stated that he believes the district attorney and the game commission will “definitely do something” and it will most likely be “serious.”

“If the governor states that he’s upset, I think something’s going to happen. I’m sure they’ll file charges on this, and they’ll be pretty serious charges, too.”

The statement Dennison referenced was one Governor Tom Wolf made via social media, stating: “This egregious abuse of an animal is reprehensible. Pennsylvania Game Commission and local officials are working together to investigate this incident. We will not tolerate this disturbing behavior in our commonwealth.”

The Pennsylvania Game Commission also recently posted an update to their website asking for understanding for the time it takes to do a proper investigation.

“State game wardens are still diligently working with local law enforcement officials and the Pennsylvania State Police to conduct a thorough and proper investigation, including reviewing all potential evidence associated with the case,” the statement said.

“Due to the legal process, the Pennsylvania Game Commission cannot comment on the specifics of the investigation at this time; however, please know that we do acknowledge the tremendous following that is surrounding the investigation and the case itself.

“As we have stated in previous comments, we believe the actions shown in the video are reprehensible and do not represent ethical hunting practices.

“We continue to ask for your understanding and patience when it comes to information involving this matter. We will share updates with the public as they become available.”

“If evidence needs to be processed, charges may wait until after results are back,” Chip Brunst, Information and Education supervisor for the Game Commission’s Northwest Region, previously told exploreClarion.com.

“But, once again, we would rely on the DA for his guidance here.”

One of the alleged abusers in the video is believed to be under 18 and therefore a juvenile.

Brunst, however, said any determination as to whether or not that individual, if charges are brought, would be charged as a juvenile or an adult would be made by Burkett.

“Determination of filing as a juvenile or adult is also (the DA’s) decision,” Brunst said.

Brunst said Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett has been “most” helpful. However, Burkett’s office has continued to reiterate, they will not comment on an on-going investigation.

“During any point of an investigation, there are no comments out of our office,” a representative from the District Attorney’s office said.

“All I can tell you is it is under investigation.”

State Representative Cris Dush, who represents Jefferson County, has also asked for patience with the investigation in a Facebook post.

“This case is not a Law and Order Special Victims Unit television show that can be wrapped up in an hour,” Dush wrote. “It will be investigated properly (the game commission is doing everything to ensure there are no loopholes in the work they are doing) and by the law and the Pennsylvania Rules of Criminal Procedure. I will be following the situation.”

Dush expressed concerns about threats made to the alleged actors’ families and others and said those reports have come to the attention of the Pennsylvania State Police.

“If laws have been violated in those cases, law enforcement will have my full support, as well,” Dush said. “We live in a nation of laws. Those of us who’ve served in other countries where that is not the case understand the dangers to society of stepping outside those bounds. Most of the people of this nation have no idea how bad it can be if we cross those lines.”

Dush urged people to let the authorities do their job.

“Let those who we’ve hired to take care of things do their job and do what you can to tone down the rhetoric that is going on,” Dush wrote. “This is not a situation to be taken advantage of to further one’s individual status or one’s cause.

“It is a time to come together to solve problems, not throw threats or stir any additional anger above and beyond what one feels at seeing the video itself. Ask yourself the question; How can I peacefully and lovingly make this situation better?”

See Dush’s full statement here.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s investigation was initiated in early December, after the now-notorious video of two young men, reportedly from Brookville, kicking and abusing a deer that had just been shot, surfaced on Facebook.

EDITOR’S NOTE #1: Due to the graphic nature of the video, it will not be published on Explore.

EDITOR’S NOTE #2: It is the policy of Explore Your Town, Inc. to not release the names of criminal suspects until they have been officially identified by the proper authorities.

