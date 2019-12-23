The Liberty House Restaurant: Clarion’s Best-Kept Secret

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Whether you want to eat in, get a meal to go, or have an event catered, the Liberty House Restaurant located in the VFW building on Liberty Avenue in Clarion has you covered.

(PHOTO: Liberty House Restaurant staff)

The Liberty House is open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. A breakfast buffet is served on Sundays from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The restaurant is closed on Saturdays and Mondays.

The Liberty House Restaurant is open to the general public; however, it’s Clarion’s best-kept secret.

Restaurant manager Kathye Wagner says they tend to be, “Clarion’s little hidden, secret spot.”

“It says ‘open to the public’ on the sign,” she points out. “I think people are just so used to seeing the building as they drive past that they don’t really notice the sign.”

However, membership does have its privileges. members need not be veterans, the VFW has a social membership, as well. Members receive a 10% discount on all meals. They also have access to a daily $5.00 meal in the bar each day for both lunch and dinner.

You can also get your meal to go – just call in your order to 814-226-7575.

“We have a button on the side of the building,” she said. “If you called ahead and gave us your order, you just drive up to that button and press it to let us know you’re there, and we bring it out. You never have to get out of your car.”

They also deliver to Liberty Towers, located across the street from the VFW. Wagner notes a lot of the residents there can’t get out, so they don’t mind delivering.

The Liberty House Restaurant takes credit cards and cash but no checks.

One of the restaurant’s specialties is broasted chicken. Wagner defines it as a combination of frying and pressure cooking. A process that uses half the fat and cooks in less time.

“We have the absolute best broasted chicken in the county,” said Wagner. “It takes me 15 minutes to broast your chicken. You could come in, order your chicken and run off to do a few errands. It’ll be ready for you to pick up.”

You can order the chicken by the 10, 20, or 50 piece meals. Wagner says they will make it available seven days per week for orders of 20 pieces or more with enough advance notice.

If you like something sweet with your morning coffee, you can get fresh donuts Monday through Friday and on Sunday, as well. They’re made fresh each morning and available until they’re gone. You can call ahead if you have a large order and choose the type of donuts you’d like.

The sweets don’t stop there, you can also get fresh, homemade cakes, pies and brownies, as well as cheesecake and apple dumplings.

While the Liberty House is closed on Saturdays, room rental and catering is available.

“This past summer, we did a picnic in Brookville,” Wagner says. “It was for around 200 people. We did the veteran’s picnic at the park this summer, as well for 650 veterans, so we’re used to large numbers, but we do smaller events, as well.”

There’s also Sunday night Bingo. The kitchen offers a limited menu for that.

A special is offered every day of the week, as follows:

– Tuesday – Wings

– Wednesday – Lasagna and all you can eat spaghetti

– Thursday – $2.00 off Steak dinners, 8 oz. or 12 oz. Delmonico steak

– Friday- Fish, beer-battered or broiled haddock

Most lunches include one side, and patrons get to choose two for most dinner options.

Sides include:

– French fries

– Sweet potato fries

– Mashed potatoes

– Onion rings

– Mashed sweet potatoes

– Baked sweet potatoes

– Baked potatoes

The breakfast buffet is served Sunday from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. You can choose from:

– Pancakes

– Sausage gravy

– Biscuits

– Fresh fruit

– Eggs

– Hash browns

– Sausage

– Bacon

– Ham

– Fresh muffins or cinnamon rolls

Broasted Chicken Family Meal Deal for $19.99 includes:

– 8 pieces of chicken

– a quart of mashed potatoes

– a pint of gravy

– a quart of coleslaw

– 4 biscuits

The Liberty House Restaurant is located at 603 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

