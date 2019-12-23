Weekly District 9 Wrestling Roundup Powered by Luton’s Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning: Brookville Rolls Past RV; JB Tops Bway; Cranberry Takes Down Clarion

Last week saw 13 dual meet match-ups involving District 9 teams, all squads seeing action with the exception of three teams.

(Photo: Brockway’s Anthony Glasl had a pair of wins during the week for the Rovers, who went 1-1)

Kane, Oswayo Valley, and Cameron County (the Green Wave/Red Raiders’ contest scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 18 was postponed) didn’t wrestle.ACCC

Brockway, Brookville, Clearfield, Ridgway, and St. Marys were the only teams that wrestled multiple duals. Cranberry, which wrestled a tournament the opening weekend of the season, and Clarion had their first dual meets of the season (coming against each other). Very few of the duals could be considered nail biters as only four were decided by 10 points or less. With the advent of the winter break for the district’s schools, most of the wrestling over the course of the next two weeks will come in holiday tournaments.



District 9 wrestling coverage on exporeClarion.com is brought to you by Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning.

Brookville 51 – Redbank Valley 18 (Tuesday, Dec. 17)

The Raiders turned in a dominating performance against Redbank Valley to keep their record unblemished (7-0). Brookville won eight of 10 contested bouts, scoring bonus points in six. Raider wrestlers Brayden Kunselman (120 pounds), Jackson Zimmerman (182 pounds), Nathan Taylor (220 pounds), and Colby Whitehill (285 pounds) all collected first-period pins. Wyatt Griffin won a 15-0, third-period technical fall at 170 pounds and Elliot Park had a 12-3 major decision at 195 pounds for Brookville. Josh Popson may have turned in the performance of the night for the Raiders when he defeated District 9 champion Trenten Rupp 10-6 at 132 pounds. Dalton Bish (138 pounds) and Kris Shaffer (145 pounds) won decisions for Redbank Valley. Prior to the match, Whitehill was honored with the unveiling of a banner commemorating his state championship last season. He was also presented with a plaque in recognition of achieving the 100-win milestone at the King of the Mountain tournament the preceding weekend (Dec. 13-14). The loss was Redbank Valley’s first of the season (2-1).

Clearfield 34 – Huntingdon 28 (Tuesday, Dec. 17)

Clearfield broke a 28-28 deadlock to win its first match of the season (1-2) when 106-pounder Evan Davis stuck Landon Dunsmore in under a minute during the final bout of the evening. The match saw Clearfield dig itself out of an early hole after being down 16 points following the first three contests (primarily the result of two forfeits). But come back they did thanks to victories in eight of the final 11 bouts. Highlighting the Bison’s team effort were first period pins by Karson Kline at 145 pounds and Oliver Billotte at 220 pounds, Mark McGonigal’s 15-1 major decision at 170 pounds, and Brett Zattoni’s win in sudden victory at 182 pounds.

Curwensville 48 – Ridgway 21 (Tuesday, Dec. 17)

Curwensville took five of eight contested bouts, three by pin, to defeat Ridgway. The Golden Tide also accepted 4 forfeits (to the Elkers’ one) on its way to victory. Curwensville’s Zach Shaffer (145 pounds), Jake McCracken (170 pounds), and Duane Brady (182 pounds) got pins. Zach Holland downed Ridgway’s Jacob Wickett in overtime of their 152-pound bout. Two of the Elkers’ wins came via second-period pins, Gary Emerick at 132 pounds and Tyler Merritt at 138 pounds. Curwensville improved its record to 3-5, with Ridgway continuing to remain winless (0-6).

DuBois 39 – Philipsburg-Osceola 29 (Tuesday, Dec. 17)

With the score tied 12-12 after the first four bouts, the Beavers won six of the last 10 to best the Mounties. DuBois, now 2-0 in this campaign, won seven of the evening’s 13 contested bouts, five by bonus points, and picked up a forfeit on its way to victory. Philipsburg-Osceola scored bonus points in five of its six wins. Beaver grapplers’ Ed Scott (152 pounds) got a pin in the first period, Alex O’Harah (285 pounds) in the second, and Chandler Ho (138 pounds) in the third. Gauge Gulvas secured a 16-0 technical fall in the third period of his 160-pound bout. Trenton Donahue took a 10-2 major decision at 132 pounds. Scott has now won 45 consecutive bouts going back to his undefeated 2018-2019 season when he was 39-0.

Johnsonburg 50 – Brockway 26 (Tuesday, Dec. 17)

Johnsonburg rebounded from a home loss to Brookville (Dec. 12) by handing Brockway its second consecutive defeat. In a match that had six total forfeits, the Rams benefitted by receiving four to Brockway’s two. Additionally, Johnsonburg took five of the eight contested bouts, scoring bonus points with each victory. Winners for the Rams were 195-pounder Cameron Marciniak (12-2 major decision), 132-pounder Nolan Shaffer (first-period pin), 138-pounder Dalton Stahli (second-period pin), 152-pounder Aiden Zimmerman (12-0 major decision), and 170-pounder Isaac Zimmerman (third-period pin). Highlights for the Rovers were a second-period pin by Mark Palmer at 120 pounds and a 15-0 technical fall by Anthony Glasl at 145 pounds. Johnsonburg went to 7-1 on the season, while Brockway fell to 1-2.

St. Marys 42 – West Branch 33 (Tuesday, Dec. 17)

The Dutchmen relinquished a lead they held all through the dual with two bouts remaining, falling behind the Warriors 33-30. Consecutive second-period pins by 170-pounder Raivis Bobby and 182-pounder Waylon Wehler to close out the match, however, secured victory for St. Marys. The Dutchmen won six of the 11 contested bouts, racking up bonus points in five. Connor Gausman (126 pounds) won by pinfall, Gregory Tettis (145 pounds) took a 16-0 technical fall in the third period, and Alex Lukaschunis (220 pounds) earned a 15-1 major decision. St. Marys upped its record to 3-0.

Brockway 46 – Hollidaysburg 18 (Wednesday, Dec. 18)

The Rovers rebounded from a loss the night before to down the Golden Tigers, evening up their 2019-2020 record (2-2). Brockway won six of the seven contested bouts, earning bonus points in four. The Rovers’ Anthony Glasl (145 pounds), Seth Steward (182 pounds), and Weston Smith (195 pounds) all scored first period pins. Adam Stine earned an 8-0 major decision at 126 pounds. Hollidaysburg’s points came from a pin at 120 pounds and two Brockway forfeits.

Port Allegany 57 – Bradford 19 (Wednesday, Dec. 18)

Both teams’ scores were padded by bonus points, with Port Allegany earning them in seven of its eight contested victories and Bradford scoring extras in three of its four wins (the Owls forfeited two weight classes). All the Gators’ bonus points came via pinfall. Bryent Johnson (113 pounds), Scott Fuller (120 pounds), Derek Kallenborn (195 pounds), and Justin Young (220 pounds) had pins in the first period, Eli Petruzzi (138 pounds) in the second, and Ethan DeBlocker (160 pounds) early in the third. Drake Hayden (152 pounds) and Dylan Mazzone (285 pounds) notched pins for the Owls, with 182-pounder Derek Sunafrank taking a 10-2 major decision. Port Allegany upped its record to 2-0, while Bradford fell to 0-2.

Clearfield 60 – Punxsutawney 18 (Thursday, Dec. 19)

The Bison won their second match of the week in a pinfest against the Chucks. Of the eight contested bouts, all ended by pinfall, five in Clearfield’s favor and three for Punxsutawney. Recording pins for the Bison were 138-pounder Karson Kline, 145-pounder Luke Freeland, 170-pounder Mark McGonigal, 220-pounder Oliver Billotte, and 285-pounder Jon Doran. The other half of Clearfield’s total team score came in the form of five Punxsutawney forfeits. The Chucks got pins from Ben Skarbeck at 133 pounds, Vincenzo Scott at 152 pounds, and Grant Miller at 160 pounds. The win was Clearfield’s second of the season (2-2). Punxsutawney (0-2) remains winless.

St. Marys 40 – Ridgway 24 (Thursday, Dec. 19)

This match was actually a lot closer than the score indicates. Of the eight contested duals, each team won four, with St. Marys scoring bonus points in all its wins whereas Ridgway got extras in only two. Based solely on the results of contested bouts, the score would have been 22-18 in St. Marys’ favor. Once forfeits were factored in (three by the Elkers, one by the Dutchmen), however, the match score became a bit more one-sided. Winners for St. Marys were 160-pounder Johnny Whittman (12-2 major decision), 182-pounder Waylon Wehler (first-period pin), 195-pounder Jeremy Garthwaite (second-period pin), and 145-pounder Gregory Tettis (third-period pin). Jacob Kunselman (285 pounds) had a first period pin for the Elkers and teammate Tyler Merritt (138 pounds) stuck his opponent in the third. St. Marys claimed its second win of the week (4-0), with Ridgway dropping its second in that span (0-7).

Sheffield 45 – Coudersport 30 (Thursday, Dec. 19)

If you’re a fan of pins, and quick pins at that, this was your dual. Between them, the two teams scored pins in 10 of the 11 contested bouts, seven of those coming in the first period. Overall Sheffield won seven of 11 on the mat and Coudersport four. Pinners for Sheffield were Landon Mead at 160 pounds (0:35), Jack Davidson at 182 pounds (1:28), Ethan Finch at 195 pounds (0:43), Nick Billie at 285 pounds (0:27), Collin Brown at 113 pounds (5:47), and Cooper Traister at 145 pounds (3:51). Wolverine grappler AJ Barnes won the only bout of the evening that came down to a decision. Notching pins for the Falcons were Thomas Wilson at 170 pounds (0:07), Cole Ayers at 220 pounds (0:13), James Cooney at 132 pounds (3:40), and Dylan Kelly at 152 pounds (1:59). Sheffield is now 2-0 this season and Coudersport 1-5.

Brookville 34 – Facloner-Cassadaga Valley (NY) 24 (Friday, Dec. 20)

By winning eight of the 12 contested bouts, earning bonus points in five, Brookville overcame forfeiting two weight classes to earn the victory. The match, nip-and-tuck most of the way, was tied 24-24 with two bouts remaining. The Raiders’ Cayden Walter (113 pounds) took a 15-0 technical fall in the penultimate contest to give Brookville the lead, with Owen Reinsel (120 pounds) securing the team win with a first period pin in the final bout of the evening. Braden Kunselman gained a 12-0 major decision at 126 pounds, Nathan Taylor won by technical fall (15-0) at 220 pounds, and Colby Whitehill stuck his opponent early in the second period of the 285-pound bout. The win was Brookville coach Dave Klepfer’s 250th dual meet triumph. The Raiders are undefeated this season (8-0).

Cranberry 42 – Clarion 31 (Friday, Dec. 20)

The Berries (1-0) parlayed three Bobcat forfeits into their first dual meet victory of the season. Clarion (0-1) won six of the 10 contested bouts, earning bonus points in five. All four of Cranberry’s victories came via pinfall. To this end, without the forfeits, Clarion would have been ahead on the scoreboard, 31-24. Bobcat pinners were Zach Keihl (120 pounds), Caleb Edmonds (160 pounds), Cutter Boggess (182 pounds), and Ben Smith (285 pounds). Tidus Byers (138 pounds) earned a 10-0 major decision, while Donavan Edmonds (170 pounds) won a 6-5 decision in the closing seconds of his bout. Carter Stanley (132 pounds), Garret Hogue (145 pounds), Keven VanWormer (152 pounds), and Seth Yeager (220 pounds) scored pins for Cranberry.

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.