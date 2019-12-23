William P. Reesman, 82, of Dayton, PA, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at his home in Dayton.

He was born on Mar. 3, 1937 to William C. and Mildred E. (Montgomery) Reesman

William spent the majority of his life in Armstrong County where he worked on his homestead farm. He was also a heavy equipment operator with several different coal companies.

In his younger years, William ran late model stock cars. He enjoyed watching Nascar, hunting, fishing, and cutting and splitting firewood. He will be lovingly remembered for his strong work ethic that he passed on to his children.

His memory will be cherished by his two sons, Terry E. Anthony, Sr, of Dayton and Brian P. Reesman and wife, Kirstine, of Worthington; nine grandchildren, Terry Anthony Jr., Craig Anthony, Megan Perry, Allie Pence, Lacey Reesman, Brooke Reesman, Laney Birch, Lacey Birch and Kaitlyn Reesman; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; an aunt, Anna Crissman of Wayne Township, a brother, Thomas G. Reesman of Milton; a sister, Ruth Dunkle of New Bethlehem and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 54 years, Betty Louise (Anthony) Reesman; brother, John N. Reesman; infant brothers, George, Wayne and Jim Reesman; a half-brother, Laverne Reesman and an infant sister.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at the Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, 125 East Main Street, Dayton, PA.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of funeral services at 11 AM on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at the funeral home with Rev. Sheila Wadding officiating.

Burial will follow at Copenhaver Crossroads Cemetery, Redbank Twp., Armstrong Co., PA.

