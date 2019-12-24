A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Cloudy, then gradual clearing during the afternoon, with a high near 43. Calm wind.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 28. Calm wind.

Christmas Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind.

Wednesday Night – Increasing clouds, with a low around 34. Calm wind.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A chance of showers before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

