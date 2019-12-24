Aaron M. Fenstermaker, 61, of Venus passed away on December 23, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on August 30, 1958 in Titusville he was the son of the late Lawrence E. and Martha A. (Thompson) Fenstermaker.

He attended Titusville School.

He was married to Debbie Reynolds Fenstermaker of Titusville from 1979 to 1989.

Aaron was a machinist all of his life and his last place of employment was Venango Machine in Reno, PA.

His hobbies were “Raising Hell” and Hot Rod cars and trucks. He also enjoyed picking his guitar and singing. He was never afraid to be himself or to tell you what he thought. He was a father figure to many and will be greatly missed.

Aaron is survived by two sons Jonah Fenstermaker and his wife Lindsey (Combs) of Venus and Andy Fenstermaker and fiancee Sarah Sitkin of Los-Angeles, CA. Two grandchildren Emma Jean and Lexi Jo Fenstermaker both of Venus also survive. Siblings surviving include: Pamela Palm and husband Richard of Oil City, Karen Weiss and husband Al of Ellenton FA, Laura Hook and husband Steven of Knox, Lucinda Eck of Seneca, Paula Klinger and husband Michael of Oil City, and David Fenstermaker and wife Jody of Lake Lucy. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and three brothers: Daniel, Kevin, and Darrel Fenstermaker.

As per his request there will be no public visitation and Faller Funeral Home, inc. in Fryburg will be caring for the family.

Memorials in Aaron’s honor may be made by drinking a cold on for him!

Memorials in Aaron's honor may be made by drinking a cold on for him!

