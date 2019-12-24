Agriculture Secretary Reminds Dog Owners a 2020 License is the Perfect Stocking Stuffer for Our Furry Friends

HARRISBURG, Pa. – If you’re making a list and checking it twice, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding today reminded Pennsylvania dog owners that a 2020 dog license makes the perfect stocking stuffer for your canine companions.

(Photo Courtesy of PA Department of Agriculture Facebook)

“Chew toys are great, but a dog license is the best way to bring your dog home if they get lost,” said Secretary Redding. “2020 licenses must be purchased by December 31, so why not give your best friend the gift of security on Christmas day.”

All dogs three months of age and older are required to be licensed. The fee for an annual dog license is $6.50, or $8.50 if the animal is not spayed or neutered. Lifetime licenses are available for dogs that have permanent identification such as a microchip or tattoo. Discounts are available for qualifying older adults and persons with disabilities.

Licensing dollars support the work of the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement to:

Inspect Pennsylvania’s kennels and ensure the health and wellbeing of the dogs that spend their lives there;

Investigate and prosecute illegal kennels and bad actors;

Protect the public by monitoring PA’s dangerous dogs and investigating dog bites; and

Reunite licensed lost dogs with their families and help unlicensed lost dogs find shelter.

Pennsylvania dog licenses are available for purchase through Pennsylvania’s county treasurers. To ensure you’re purchasing a legitimate license and not being scammed, skip the search engine and type licenseyourdogpa.pa.gov into your browser’s address bar find your county treasurer’s information.

“If you love your dog, license your dog,” added Redding. “It’s quick and easy to do, and every license sold helps dog wardens, animal rescues, and shelters to keep the dogs, and people, of Pennsylvania safe.”

For more information of Pennsylvania’s dog laws, visit agriculture.pa.gov or licenseyourdogpa.pa.gov.

