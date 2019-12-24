 

Aleta J. Paden

Tuesday, December 24, 2019 @ 08:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

5e00f8fd69bdeAleta J. Paden, 96, passed away December 18, 2019 in Columbia Missouri.

Aleta was born September 27, 1923 in Clintonville, as the youngest of the three daughters born to Joseph (Waldo) Riddle and Charlotte May (Cooper) Riddle. She graduated from Clintonville High School in 1941 and was employed for 40 years by Bell Telephone company as an operator in Squirrel Hill.

Aleta was married to the late James McDermott of Pittsburgh, and in 1985 married her high school sweetheart, the late William Paden of Franklin.

She and Bill enjoyed camping at Moraine Campground, fishing, photography and music. She loved playing the piano, violin and organ. She was also a Steelers fan, and never passed up a game of bowling. Until losing her sight, Aleta also enjoyed a good book and kept busy with her needle work.

Loved ones left to cherish her memory include her children Arthur Mc Dermott of Missouri and Mary Charlotte McDermott of Maryland, her grandchildren Christopher Clark of Colorado, Erin Krownapple of Maryland and Joseph Clark of Colorado and her great granddaughter Eliza Krownapple of Maryland.

Aleta was preceded in death by her parents, her husband William, and sisters Inez Alderman and Adeline Liken.

Funeral services will be held at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville PA on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a half hour of visitation prior to the funeral service.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneral.net


