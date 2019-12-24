C-L’s Knepp Named November Clarion Rehab/CHAMP Athlete of the Month

CLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) – Mitch Knepp of Clarion-Limestone is the Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP (Clarion Hospital Athletic Medicine Program November Student-Athlete of the Month.

(Photo from left: Seth Babington, Owner of Clarion Rehab; Emily Lubas, Clarion-Limestone Athletic Trainer; Mitch Knepp; Kari Best, Director of Sports Medicine. Submitted photo)

Knepp is a senior who plays football, basketball and track and field. He is also a member of the National Honors Society and Academic Decathlon and attends Cornerstone Church Youth Group. His hobbies include video games, reading, hunting, and sports. Mitch also does cleaning and maintenance for Clarion Ford.

Mitch’s future plans are to attend Clarion University for an undecided major. His favorite sports memory is the “co-op with Clarion Area and having a great season together.” Mitch states the most inspiring person in his life is “my dad because he has shown me the value of hard work.”

Knepp received gift certificates from both DE Sports, Inc. and Pizza Pub.

