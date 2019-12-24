Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cherry Cheese Cupcakes

This easy dessert is an awesome addition to your holiday menu!

Cherry Cheese Cupcakes

Ingredients

3 – 8 oz. packages cream cheese, softened

1-1/2 cups sugar, divided

1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract, divided

5 large eggs

1 cup sour cream

1-1/2 cups cherry pie filling

Directions

~In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, one cup sugar, and one teaspoon vanilla until smooth. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.

~Spoon into foil-lined muffin cups. Bake at 300° for 25 to 30 minutes (or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean). Cool for five minutes.

~In a small bowl, combine sour cream and the remaining sugar and vanilla until smooth. Spoon onto cupcakes. Return to the oven for six to eight minutes or until set. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

~Top with pie filling. Store in the refrigerator.

