Clarion Man Accused of Striking Woman, Threatening to Kill Her

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is behind bars after he allegedly struck a woman in the head and threatened to kill her.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 28-year-old Brian Anthony Williams:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

According to a criminal complaint, on Thursday, December 19, Trooper McGinnis, of the Clarion-based State Police, was dispatched for a report of a known female victim being struck by a male at a residence in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Trooper McGinnis responded to the scene and met with the victim who reported that Brian Anthony Williams had struck her on the left side of her head, leaving a “goosebump” near the crown of her head, the complaint states.

The victim also reported that before leaving, Williams said: “F*** you, fat b****, I’m going to come back with a gun and kill you,” according to the complaint.

Williams was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 12:03 a.m. on Friday, December 20.

Unable to post $30,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, with Judge Schill presiding.

