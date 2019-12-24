‘Faithful Kids’ Church Group Brightens Christmas for 17 Area Children

VENUS, Pa. (EYT) – Gifts will be placed under the Christmas trees of 17 area children thanks to members of the Faithful Kids Youth Group of the Faith Lutheran Church in Venus.

(PHOTO: Faithful Kids Youth Group. Courtesy Adam Faller.)

The Faithful Kids Youth Group, consisting of ten children, ages three through 16, recently raised $200.00 and then headed to the Giving Tree at the Cranberry Mall.

Adam Faller, a group advisor and the parent of two of the Faithful Kids, said the idea came as the group members were brainstorming a group activity.

“They wanted to give back to the community,” Faller told exploreClarion.com.

“The best way to do that was to have a spaghetti dinner and use the proceeds to purchase gifts for those in need.”

The benefit spaghetti dinner held on December 7 was a first for Faith Lutheran Church.

“We thought it would be easier for the kids to work with spaghetti,” said Faller. “They could cut the bread and help make the meatballs.

“It was the easiest kind of dinner for a youth group to hold.”

The group also made cookies, made the decorations for the event, and wrapped silverware for the table, in addition to lending a hand in the kitchen.

On the following day, the kids took the money they had raised and set off to do some serious Christmas shopping.

They first stopped at the Cranberry Mall’s Giving Tree.

With 17 of the tags off the tree in hand, they trekked to the nearby Walmart to see what they could find from the suggested gifts listed on each tag.

The first stop was the toy aisle where the cart filled with toys for young children, including a toy fire truck. Next, came a tennis racquet. Since the racquet didn’t cost too much, a can of tennis balls went into the cart, as well. A soccer ball soon found its way into the cart, too.

The next stop was the electronics aisle where items such as earbuds and headphones were added.

One of the tags requested a baby’s first Christmas ornament that found its way in the cart.

The group then took their treasures back to the mall, so they could be delivered.

Since the tree was unattended when the Faithful Kids took their 17 tags, Faller said the volunteer was somewhat overwhelmed when they returned with their gifts.

“The woman that was there was just so surprised that we came in with all of these gifts and the tags that went with them,” he said. “She couldn’t believe we had that many tags.”

“She actually asked some of our kids to put more tags on the tree. Unfortunately, there were a lot of tags that hadn’t even been up on the tree yet.”

The names for the Giving Tree were provided by Community Services of Venango County, the organization that sponsors it. Each child listed three suggested gifts. Executive Director Mary Jeanne Gavin said this year they had a total of 644 tags to put on the tree, an increase of about 20 over last year’s numbers.

Distribution of the gifts was on Friday, December 20. Gavin said parents picked up the gifts and took them home to wrap. Wrapping paper was provided, as needed.

This isn’t the end of the Christmas story for the Faithful Kids, though. They will be performing “It Wasn’t the Hilton” at Faith Lutheran Church in Venus, on Christmas Eve at 7:30 p.m.

