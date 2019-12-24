Lucinda Christmas Print Created By Local Artist Brings Back Memories

LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – A little bit of Lucinda Christmas history has surfaced in the form of a print done by local artist Mary Hamilton. Titled “Lucinda, A Christmas Village,” the prints were given as prizes during the 23rd Festival of Trees in 2008.

(Photo: Print by Mary Hamilton “Lucinda, A Christmas Village, provided by Celia Winder)

The Festival of Trees is a tradition that was started by Anna Mae (Schill) Winder. She modeled it after a similar festival she attended when she and her husband lived in Hawaii. When they returned to the Clarion area, they brought the tradition home with them.

The event was held annually at St. Joseph’s Church in Lucinda until recently moving to the Cook Forest Sawmill Center for the Arts.

Winder’s daughter, Celia, told exploreClarion.com that she found copies of the print in her mother’s belongings after her mother died in January of 2019.

Anna Mae Winder had long been a fan of Hamilton’s work when she commissioned the prints reflecting the theme of the festival that year.

In memory of her mother, who loved the Christmas season, Celia says the family has decided to make the prints available at $75.00 each will all proceeds going to the St. Joseph school music programs.

Only 100 prints were made, about half of them remain. They are numbered and signed by the artist.

Celia said there’s been quite a bit of interest. So far, she has sent or delivered about 15 of the remaining prints.

“There are people who are current or former residents of the area or have relatives who are originally from here that are interested,” she said. “We’ve had people who have moved out of the area and have contacted us to say they would like a copy to be mailed.”

Celia said she’s not going to mention to which states the prints are being mailed because that could ruin someone’s Christmas surprise, but she has sent prints to at least three other states.

The print has several features those familiar with Lucinda will recognize, of course, St. Joseph’s School as well as the church – the train station and mill as well, Celia says.

Fans of Mary Hamilton will note the black dog she puts in many of her pictures.

(Photo: The block from which the prints of “Lucinda, A Christmas Village” were made)

Along with the prints, Celia found the linoleum block used to produce the prints. She said the process is quite an undertaking.

The linoleum block is cut in reverse, as in a mirror image, to have the print come out correctly. Ink is then applied to the block, it is lined up precisely with the paper, and the ink is transferred to the paper.

After that, the block is cleaned, and that component is carved away to prepare it for the next application.

The print then has layers of ink that add dimension to the final product.

There is no way to go back and change colors or make more prints from the block once the process is finished.

Artist Mary Hamilton produced the prints in her studio. They’re not reproductions and are considered to be fine art prints.

If you’re interested in a print, they’re available at St. Joseph Church in Lucinda as well as Lander’s Store.

One hundred percent of the proceeds go to the school, which is Anna Mae Winder’s alma mater.

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.