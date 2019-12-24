Monday’s District 9 Basketball Scores
Tuesday, December 24, 2019 @ 12:12 AM
Dec. 23 basketball scores.
BOYS
NON-CONFERENCE
Brookville 76, DuBois Central Catholic 22
Bucktail 47, Galeton 33
GIRLS
NON-CONFERENCE
Bucktail 44, Galeton 29
Indiana 57, Brookville 38
Warren 42, Bradford 32
