Monday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Tuesday, December 24, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Dec. 23 basketball scores.

BOYS

NON-CONFERENCE

Brookville 76, DuBois Central Catholic 22
Bucktail 47, Galeton 33

GIRLS

NON-CONFERENCE

Bucktail 44, Galeton 29
Indiana 57, Brookville 38
Warren 42, Bradford 32


