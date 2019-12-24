Monday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Dec. 23 basketball scores.

BOYS

NON-CONFERENCE

Brookville 76, DuBois Central Catholic 22

Bucktail 47, Galeton 33

GIRLS

NON-CONFERENCE

Bucktail 44, Galeton 29

Indiana 57, Brookville 38

Warren 42, Bradford 32

