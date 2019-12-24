Clarion County Authorities On Alert for Man Seen On Roof Tops

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – It seems that for the past few years, possibly longer, on December 24, someone in a red suit has been seen on rooftops and near chimneys in Clarion County.

Rest assured that local authorities are on the alert should the man try to return this year.

He is described as heavy set, with white hair and a white beard.

The man is also reported to be seen carrying a bag as he moves between homes.

The Clarion County Department of Public Safety will be issuing BOLO’s (Be On the Lookout) for the man who is often seen in the company of reindeer.

Beginning at 8:45 p.m., updates on the man’s whereabouts will be broadcast to authorities on the police radio.

“We’ll send the alerts out just like we would any other BOLO,” Shelby Collett, a supervisor at the Public Safety Department, told exploreClarion.com.

Updates will be issued on the man’s location as he moves through the community.

Each year shortly after the first reports of the man are registered, many children seem to become sleepy and head off to bed.

At 9:30 p.m., the 9-1-1 version of “The Night Before Christmas” will be read.

Follow along on a police scanner, or listen here.

