 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

One Person Taken by Ambulance After Tractor-Trailer Rolls Over on I-80

Tuesday, December 24, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

1D4A8926BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Officials say one person was transported by ambulance following a tractor-trailer rollover crash on Interstate 80 on Monday evening.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, a call was received reporting a tractor-trailer over an embankment near the 58.4 mile marker of Interstate 80 westbound around 7:32 p.m. on Monday, December 23.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

1D4A8942

One person was transported by ambulance from the scene.

The scene was cleared around 8:28 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

1D4A8921

1D4A8934


Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2019 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.