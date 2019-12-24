One Person Taken by Ambulance After Tractor-Trailer Rolls Over on I-80

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Officials say one person was transported by ambulance following a tractor-trailer rollover crash on Interstate 80 on Monday evening.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, a call was received reporting a tractor-trailer over an embankment near the 58.4 mile marker of Interstate 80 westbound around 7:32 p.m. on Monday, December 23.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

One person was transported by ambulance from the scene.

The scene was cleared around 8:28 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

