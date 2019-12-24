Patton Financial Advising: Qualified Charitable Distributions
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article on Qualified Charitable Distributions.
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act roughly doubled the standard deduction and indexed it for inflation through 2025. (The standard deduction is $12,200 for single filers and $24,400 for married taxpayers filing jointly in 2019; in 2020 it rises to $12,400 and $24,800, respectively.) As a result, far fewer taxpayers will itemize deductions on their tax returns, and some people may be disappointed that they no longer benefit from writing off their charitable donations.
Click on the following link for more on this article: Qualified Charitable Distributions.
