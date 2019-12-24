Pitt Faces Eastern Michigan in Quick Lane Bowl Thursday

DETROIT – Pitt will take on Eastern Michigan at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, in the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit.

(Photo of Pitt’s Kenny Pickett. Photo by Paul Burdick. Check out more of Burdick’s work here)

The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Pitt enters the game at 7-5 on the year, while Eastern Michigan is 6-6 with a win over Illinois.

This is the 35th all-time bowl appearance for the Panthers and the fourth under head coach Pat Narduzzi, who is seeking an eight-win season for the third time at Pitt.

For Eastern Michigan, the Eagles will play in consecutive bowl games for the first time in its 128-year history and are in a bowl game for the third time in four seasons and for the fourth time in program history.

If the Eagles win, it will mark the third time in the last four seasons that the team accomplished a seven-win season and it would mark just the 15th time in the 128-year history of EMU football that the team finished with seven-plus wins. Most recently, Eastern Michigan notched seven wins in 2018, and 2016. Prior to 2016, 1989 was the last time that an EMU squad reached that mark.

After being mainly a ground-oriented team under Narduzzi, Pitt morphed into a passing offense this season averaging 253 yards per game through the air but just 120 on the ground.

Junior quarterback Kenny Pickett has thrown for 2,737 yards and 10 touchdowns but also has tossed nine interceptions while completing nearly 61 percent (262 of 430) of his passes.

His top targets are Taysir Mack (62 catches, 711 yards, 2 TDs) and Maurice Ffrench (84 catches, 685 yards, 3 TDs).

A.J. Davis leads the ground game with 126 carries for 532 yards and four touchdowns and is the only Panther with more than 300 yards rushing on the year.

Pitt’s defense has been stellar giving up just 21.83 points per game while allowing just 302.5 yards per game. Opponents rush for just 106.9 yards per contest against the Panthers.

The defense is led by sophomore defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman, who was named to five different All-America teams, including the FWAA, Associated Press, Sporting News, Walter Camp and The Athletic. Twyman also was a first-team All-ACC selection by both the league’s official voting panel and AP.

He leads the Panthers’ nationally-ranked defense with 12 tackles for loss and 10.5 quarterback sacks.

Eastern Michigan’s offense will present a challenge.

Led by senior quarterback Mike Glass III, the Eagles amassed 4,833 total yards, 45 touchdowns and 349 total points.

Glass was electric with 3,203 yards of total offense (345 rushing, 2,858 passing) and 29 touchdowns. He led the MAC and ranks 17th nationally in total offense with 291.2 yards per contest. He finished the regular season ranked 14th in the FBS in completion percentage (67.8%), 18th in completions per game (21.64), 18th in points responsible for per game (16.0), and 24th in passing yards per game (259.8).

On the national scale, Eastern Michigan is one of the most consistently disciplined squads in the country. The Eagles rank among the nation’s best in both fewest penalties and fewest penalty yards per game. EMU’s 56 total penalties rank 11th-nationally, while its 40.92 penalty yards per game is 13th-best in the country.

Defensively, it was another strong campaign for the Eagles.

Strong up-front, EMU tallied 20 sacks, while its veteran-laden secondary hauled in 11 interceptions, good for third in the MAC. Senior Kobie Beltram paced EMU with 116 tackles. His 9.7 stops per game is good for fifth in the conference and 17th in the NCAA, while he is just the fifth EMU defender to total 100-more tackles in a season since 2010.

NOTES – Pitt and Eastern Michigan have played twice before, most recently in 2007, a 27-3 Pitt victory at Heinz Field. The initial meeting was in 1995, when the Panthers defeated the Eagles, 66-30, in Pitt Stadium.

