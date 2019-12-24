Richard Lloyd Bowser, age 94, formerly of Knox, passed away peacefully on December 20, 2019 in Fulshear, Texas.

Richard is survived by his wife of 72 years, Ruth (McNulty) Bowser. Born on May 17,1925 in Kittanning, Richard was the son of the late Lloyd Harlan and Sadie (Toy) Bowser, and the oldest of six children: Harold “Bud” Bowser (deceased); Geraldine Donahue (Bob); Eileen Schroth; David Bowser (Nancy) and Saralee Bowser.

Upon his return to Knox, after serving in World War II with the 21st bomber command, Richard married his high school sweetheart, the former Ruth McNulty. Richard and Ruth remained in Knox for 35 years, faithfully raising their nine children: Richard Bowser (Marie), Timothy Bowser (Paula, deceased), Christopher Bowser (Roey), Rebecca Bemish (Jeff), Peter Bowser (Becky), Penny Nejad (Bahram), Melissa Garrison (Eric), Mark Bowser (Sallee), and Jonathan Bowser (Maria). They were blessed with 24 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

Professionally, Richard focused on the transportation industry. After relocating to Findley Lake, NY, he founded Regal Service Co., in Ripley, NY which he ran with three of his sons. Richard also co-owned the Kelly Hotel and Restaurant, in Ripley, NY .

Among his interests, Richard was an avid harness racing enthusiast, serving as an advisor to Upson Downs Raceway in Knox. Additionally, he helped support notable horses such as Regal Pick, Alta Rod, and Big T Eden.

Richard and Ruth eventually retired to Jacksonville, FL where he became a regular at the Pointe Vedra Country Club. Richard enjoyed his daily swim, the camaraderie of the Lounge Lizard’s Club as well as regular interactions with extended family in the Jacksonville area. In the last three years, Richard and Ruth have lived in Texas near his son Peter, his wife Becky, and family. He appreciated the many family visits over the years, enjoying a cigar with his sons, watching football with granddaughter Georgia and relishing the successes of all his children, grandchildren and beyond. His booming voice and easy laugh will be missed by all.

A memorial service will be held on a later date.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Richard Lloyd Bowser to the Knox United Methodist Church, 9729 PA-338, Knox, Pennsylvania 16232.

Online condolences may be sent to Richard’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.