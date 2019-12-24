Shirley A. Gruber, age 88, of Knox, passed away Sunday evening, December 22, 2019 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Born August 8, 1931 in Salem, she was a daughter of the late Ruben and Lois Switzer Weeter.

She married Wayne A. Gruber on January 3, 1952 and he preceded her in death on July 20, 2007.

Shirley had worked as the bookkeeper for Jordan Hardware in Knox and previously worked as a secretary for Caligiuri Ford, also in Knox, and the Clarion County Visiting Nurses.

She was a member of the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, where she previously taught Sunday School and was also a member of the Knox Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.

Shirley loved to play cards, shopping and attending all her grandchildren’s events. She was an avid Keystone sports fan.

Survivors include one son: Todd A. Gruber and his wife, Deanna, of Knox; four daughters: Karen Nelms and her husband, Steven, of Franklin; Brenda Gruber and Jim McCarthy of Harrisburg; Carla Magrini and her husband, Tim, of Clarion and Kimberly Kozik and her husband, Robert, of Erie; eight grandchildren: Katherine, Elizabeth, Alyssa, Kyle, Sarah, Rachel, Dani and Emma and three great grandchildren: Madeline, Liam and Gianni.

Shirley is also survived by a brother, Robert Weeter and his wife, Ellen; a sister, Sally Mason and her husband, John, all of Knox and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, June Frye.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox and from 10-11 a.m., Friday, December 27, 2019 in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1051 Twin Church Road, Knox.

Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Friday in the church with Reverend Karen Parsh, church pastor, officiating.

Interment will follow in the Knox Union Cemetery.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff of Oakwood Heights for their compassionate and loving care.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Shirley A. Gruber to the Knox Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 106, Knox, PA 16232; St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 587, Knox, PA 16232 or Oakwood Heights, 10 Vo-Tech Drive, Oil City, PA 16301

Online condolences may be sent to Shirley’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

