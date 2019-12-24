SPONSORED: Celebrate the End of a Decade at Wanango Country Club
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Wanango Country Club is hosting a New Year’s Eve Party on December 31.
Dinner will be served from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dinner includes prime rib, roasted pork loin, sauerkraut, garlic and herb mashed red skin potatoes, broccoli with brown butter, and chocolate decadent cake.
Doors open for music at 8:00 p.m.
Enjoy the party from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. with live music from “Layers, Guns, and Money”.
Pork and Sauerkraut will be served starting at 10 p.m.
Champagne will be poured at 11:45 p.m.
Dinner Only: $35 per person
Music Only: $35 per person
Dinner and Music: $50 per person
The event is open to the public.
RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED.
Call 814-676-8133, choose Option #3 or visit https://www.wanangocountryclub.com/.
The Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, PA 16343.
For more information, visit https://www.wanangocountryclub.com/.
