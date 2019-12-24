 

SPONSORED: Celebrate the End of a Decade at Wanango Country Club

Tuesday, December 24, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Wanango Country Club is hosting a New Year’s Eve Party on December 31.

Dinner will be served from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dinner includes prime rib, roasted pork loin, sauerkraut, garlic and herb mashed red skin potatoes, broccoli with brown butter, and chocolate decadent cake.

Doors open for music at 8:00 p.m.

lawyers guns and moneyEnjoy the party from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. with live music from “Layers, Guns, and Money”.

Pork and Sauerkraut will be served starting at 10 p.m.

Champagne will be poured at 11:45 p.m.

Dinner Only: $35 per person
Music Only: $35 per person
Dinner and Music: $50 per person

The event is open to the public.

RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED.

Call 814-676-8133, choose Option #3 or visit https://www.wanangocountryclub.com/.

The Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, PA 16343.

For more information, visit https://www.wanangocountryclub.com/.

wanango-new-years


Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
