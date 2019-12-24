Tom’s Sales and Service Closes; “It Was Just Time for Me”

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Owner Bill Nebinski confirmed that Tom’s Sales & Service, located at the top of the River Hill on Route 322 in Shippenville, is closing.

Signs posted outside the business last week indicated it was closed indefinitely, but Nebinski said the closure is permanent.

“It just got to the point where I couldn’t keep losing money so we just had to close it,” said Nebinski Monday afternoon to exploreClarion.com. “We’re going to try and sell the building and probably auction off inventory.”

After a lengthy illness and the death of his wife Cheri L. “Toots” Nebinski in 2018, the business never seemed the same.

“I’m 66 years old and it was just time to maybe kick back,” he continued. “I just couldn’t do it anymore.”

Nebinski employed one full-time worker and three part-time workers in addition to himself.

“I’ve run it since 2007, but I’ve been here for 25 years. Paul Runyan owned if first, Chip Sanders bought it off of him, and my wife and I bought it off of Chip.”

The Knox resident said he valued his customers over the years.

“All I can really say is thanks to everybody who supported us throughout the years. I’ve had some great, steady customers, and they were dedicated.”

As Nebinski looks forward to retirement, he looks at local small businesses and is worried about the future.

“As a county, we can’t keep losing these small mom and pop businesses,” said Nebinski.

The small note tacked to the door of the business offered some instructions for his customers.

“To schedule an appointment for delivery or pick up of equipment call 814-227-5280. Thank you for your business–William Nebinski.”

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.