Wanda (Dolby) Fularz, 73, of New Kensington passed away on December 22, 2019 at Allegheny Valley Hospital after her courageous battle with cancer.

She was born July 6, 1946 in Clarion, the daughter of the late Francis and Pearl Dolby. Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Richard Fularz, a son Jason Fularz (Dana), granddaughter and the light of her life, Alexia Fularz, and brothers Harry Dolby (Lottie) of New Bethleham, PA, and Wayne Dolby of Shippenville, PA.

Wanda was preceded in death by brother Ted Dolby of Clarion, PA and sister Mary Ann Knecht of Atlanta, GA.

The family would like to thank the compassionate, caring, and loving angels at the Allegheny Health Network.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a blessing service to be held at 6 p.m., at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Wanda’s Name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.