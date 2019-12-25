Christmas Day Unseasonably Warm in Clarion County

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Warm temperatures are expected in Clarion County for Christmas Day. Fog will burn off during the morning hours, with decreasing cloud cover through the day.

It will be unseasonably warm in Clarion County on Christmas Day with a high near 48. The county will also see partly sunny skies with south winds of 3 to 6 mph. In the evening, there will be increasing clouds, with a low around 33 and calm wind.

Clarion County will see a calm day again on Thursday with a high of near 50. There is a 30% chance of showers on Thursday night, mainly after 1:00 a.m. It will be cloudy with a low of around 42 with calm wind.

There is a 40% chance of showers on Friday, mainly before 1:00 p.m. With temperatures remaining unseasonably warm, Clarion County will see a high of near 52. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon, and winds could gust as high as 20 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch is possible. It will be mostly cloudy on Friday night, with a low around 34.

It will remain warm and partly sunny on Saturday with a high near 48. On Saturday night, rain is likely after 1:00 a.m., with the chance of precipitation of 60%. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Rain is expected for Sunday, but the temperatures remain warm, with a high of near 51. The chance of precipitation is 80%. Rain is also likely on Sunday night. It will be cloudy, with a low around 36. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

There is snow and rain in the forecast for Monday. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. The chance of precipitation is 50%. On Monday night, it will be mostly cloudy with a low of around 26. There is a 40% chance of snow for the evening.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, with a high of near 34. There is a 30% chance of snow.

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.