 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hambalaya Corn Bread

Wednesday, December 25, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

This savory dish is a perfect addition to a brunch buffet table!

Hambalaya Corn Bread

Ingredients

1/2 cup chopped green pepper
1/2 cup chopped green onions
3 tablespoons butter
1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup yellow cornmeal
1-1/2 teaspoons baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 eggs, beaten
2 cups buttermilk
1 cup diced fully cooked ham

Directions

~In a large skillet, saute green pepper and onions in butter until tender.

~In a bowl, combine the flour, cornmeal, baking soda, and salt.

~In another bowl, combine eggs and buttermilk; stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Fold in the ham and green pepper mixture. Transfer to a greased 9-inch square baking pan. Bake at 425° for 20 to 25 minutes (or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean).

~Serve warm. Refrigerate leftovers.


Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2019 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.