Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hambalaya Corn Bread

This savory dish is a perfect addition to a brunch buffet table!

Hambalaya Corn Bread

Ingredients

1/2 cup chopped green pepper

1/2 cup chopped green onions

3 tablespoons butter

1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup yellow cornmeal

1-1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 eggs, beaten

2 cups buttermilk

1 cup diced fully cooked ham

Directions

~In a large skillet, saute green pepper and onions in butter until tender.

~In a bowl, combine the flour, cornmeal, baking soda, and salt.

~In another bowl, combine eggs and buttermilk; stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Fold in the ham and green pepper mixture. Transfer to a greased 9-inch square baking pan. Bake at 425° for 20 to 25 minutes (or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean).

~Serve warm. Refrigerate leftovers.

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.