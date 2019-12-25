DuBois Dream’s Goal: Helping People Around the Holidays and Beyond

DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – Dreaming of things bigger than themselves around the holidays and beyond is the goal of DuBois Dream.

[PHOTO: DuBois Dream owner and player Albert Varacallo (left) with Santa Claus and a participant in the Sensor Santa event at the Parkside Community Center Sunday. Submitted photo]

That is the goal of the DuBois Dream, a minor league basketball team in DuBois.

Yes, the Dream team is about basketball.

But, just as important to owner/player/founder Albert Varacallo, of DuBois, the Dream is also about community and giving back, especially around the holiday season.

“My biggest thing with giving back to the community is the community has given us so much to even have this platform for us to play,” Varacallo said.

“We have had countless fans and sponsors who have covered the expenses of having a minor league team. We are entrenched in the community, so we believe it is only right to give back to the community, help out the community, and shed light on the community. We are part of the community, so it is only natural to give back.”

In the spirit of the holiday season, the Dream recently partnered with Square One, a non-profit organization with locations in DuBois and Las Vegas whose goal is to be dedicated to helping people go from surviving to thriving – not just meeting them at a point of need, according to its website.

“Square One is an up-and-coming non-profit that is trying to do a lot of really good things,” Varacallo said.

As part of that partnership, the Dream used its charity exhibition game a couple of weeks ago to collect winter clothing – coats, gloves, scarfs, etc. – that Square One could then redistribute in the area.

“Last year, we did a Toys for Tots theme at our charity game,” Varacallo said. “This year, we tried to mirror that with the winter-clothing drive. Admission was a donation of winter clothing. We collected seven bags full of stuff to donate to people in need for the winter season.”

Varacallo said working with Square One has made him appreciate what he has even more than he probably did.

“Basketball is just a game,” Varacallo said. “I like what we can do with the game of basketball that impacts people in a higher level.”

Varacallo was also hoping to have the Dream out at some community functions leading into the Christmas holiday including a sensory-friendly Santa event and then continue the theme of giving back with a basketball clinic the weekend after Christmas.

“It’s tough to really put into words the feeling and spirit of being there, of supporting others,” Varacallo said. “It’s the best feeling.”

The sensory-friendly Santa event was Sunday weekend and was hosted by Parkside Community Center.

Varacallo said the Dream has really become friends with the folks who were at the event.

“Myself and a couple of other players on the team have become friends with this group,” Varacallo said. “They are amazing kids and adults. That community of people, they are so good to us. They are loving, caring and supporting. It’s only right that we try to give that love and support back.”

Along those lines, Varacallo said the Dream has teamed up with Special Olympics and Challenger baseball.

“We have them at our games,” Varacallo said. “We also do a run and walk for someone special in April that is run by the Arc of Jefferson and Clearfield Counties. They make me appreciate things more. As I said, we are just friends, and it is nice to support your friends.”

Varacallo is also excited about the Dream’s Holiday Basketball Clinic being held on December 29 at the Moshannon Valley YMCA.

“It’s kind of that giving spirit around the holidays,” Varacallo said when asked why the Dream is holding the clinic.

“It puts things in perspective for us going into our season, which starts in early January. It gets us back to our roots. Giving back and investing in the youth of the community is very important. I really like where basketball is headed in our area, and I remember the people who helped me along the way when I was younger and just getting started. I want to give that back.”

The Dream have also been active in raising money for local cancer facilities and have done a lot of other things that Varacallo said just seem like a natural fit in the spirit of not only the Christmas holiday but also in the spirit of being a good neighbor.

“I want to reinvest and have people around us with the same mind frame and same philosophy,” Varacallo said. “It just seems like the perfect fit. We have had some really successful events, and I am looking forward to continuing that.”

