Shippenville Teen Spreads Holiday Spirit All Year Round

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Fourteen-year-old Trenton Hooks spreads holiday cheer all year round. He does it without words but with a smile and laugh that is simply infectious.

(Photo courtesy Jamie Hooks)

A huge purple bow to raise awareness of Sanfilippo Syndrome adorns the wreath on the front door of the Hooks home in Shippenville.

Trenton was diagnosed in January of 2019 with this rare disease also known as Mucopolysaccharidosis Type III (MPS III).

Sanfilippo Syndrome is a metabolic disorder caused by an enzyme deficiency that affects the metabolism of sugars in such a way that it results in severe damage to the entire body. The lack of an enzyme prevents the body from going through its natural recycling process, causing cellular malfunction, eventually leading to fatal brain damage.

At 14, Trenton has already surpassed the average life expectancy of those with the disease.

Sanfilippo, in many ways, mimics Alzheimer’s Disease with progressive dementia being one of the symptoms. Trenton is also losing his motor skills and will eventually be confined to a wheelchair.

Trenton’s parents, Jamie and Corry Hooks, don’t let the diagnosis keep them from having Trenton do things like playing basketball with his friends. Although he is continuing to lose motor skills, he likes to play with and throw balls. In fact, the family keeps balloons handy because Trenton likes throwing balls so much that he sometimes catches his family unaware as a ball unexpectedly comes flying toward them.

Trenton no longer participates in Special Olympics competitions, as the crowds and cheering can be overwhelming. He does enjoy going to practices.

Trenton often sits on his father’s lap, and Corry holds onto Trenton’s hands, and they move their arms in a motion similar to freestyle swimming. They also often high-five. Trenton then moves on to another room before circling back to sit on his father’s lap again.

Jamie Hooks says the neighborhood children who played with Trenton when he was younger and was able to participate in activities such as ball games, still include him in their activities.

“They still come and sit beside him,” she told exploreClarion.com, noting that the progression of Trenton’s disease has left him unable to use a toilet. “They know he wears diapers, and they don’t care.”

Trenton just seems to inspire the best in people.

Pastor Harry Hoff, of the Hope Rising Church in Clarion, said Trenton’s spirit lights up a room.

“At times, people will look at special needs as a disability,” Hoff explained. “When Trenton walks into a room, he changes the atmosphere with his ability to see joy. His smile and his laughter are contagious.

“He brings out the best in my daughter, who is eight-years-old. She is just drawn to him.”

Hoff credits this friendship with Trenton for making his daughter feel at ease with other special needs people who she often befriends.

Jamie and Corry Hooks have many stories about the kindness of strangers they have encountered.

Trenton has trouble sitting still, and a four-hour flight they took to Colorado during the summer proved to be a challenge.

“We were getting on the bus after we got off the flight,” said Jamie. “He literally sat down and beside this guy and put his whole hand into his mouth. The guy was so sweet, though. He just handled it so well.”

Trenton also likes to play with people’s hair, and the women sitting in front of him on the plane took it all in stride.

In a world where not everyone is kind, Trenton’s spirit somehow inspires people to be their best. The family has a list of similar stories almost as long as the list of Trenton’s friends.

Jamie and Corry say they’re spending time now making memories.

They go camping and spend the summer doing outdoor activities, and they believe Trenton is doing so well because of all of the activities they continue to do.

The family is spending Christmas at home, but then it’s off to Florida for an “Autism on the Seas” cruise for the New Year. The ship will allow them to board first, without having to stand in line. During certain portions of the cruise, the attractions will be shut down, so those with special needs can participate without the distractions of the rest of the ship’s passengers.

There will also be respite care, so the rest of the family can enjoy activities that Trenton may find difficult or distracting.

While Sanfilippo is a rare disease, Trenton’s spirit seems to be stronger than many of the obstacles it puts in his way.

His family has worked to raise awareness of the disease, and many of their friends have purchased t-shirts to support finding a cure. Find out more about the disease or donate here.

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.